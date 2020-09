on Crash On Southern Motorway Now Clear – Auckland City

Comments Off on Crash On Southern Motorway Now Clear – Auckland City

Press Release – New Zealand Police

The earlier crash on the Auckland’s Southern Motorway, near the Khyber Pass Road off ramp, has now been cleared.

One person sustained moderate injuries.

All northbound lanes are now clear and free flowing.

Police want to thank motorists for their patience.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url