Covid-19 Community Survey And Seeking Board Members For WRCT

Press Release – Titirangi Residents and Ratepayers Association

Covid-19 Community Survey

The Titirangi R&R Assoc working with the other R&R groups in the Waitakere Ranges and supported by Community Waitakere have developed an online survey to find out what you experienced during the Covid19 lockdowns & how we can use this to learn what our communities need in future.

If you live in west Auckland please fill in the survey (it takes about 5 mins) and share with your networks. The more people that do it the more we will learn.

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/XPTNB2C

New Board Members Needed

The Whau River Catchment Trust is recruiting new board members. We want to build a strong board that represents the rich cultural diversity of our area with strong links into the Maori, Pacific and Asian communities.

If you are passionate about the Whau area and providing quality green space for our community and native wildlife, then we would like to hear from you.

We need a board with skills in lots of areas – financial management, education, IT, not for profit governance, cultural and environmental understanding and fund raising. Follow this link WRCT recruiting new board members for more information and see attached for how to apply.

Please share far and wide within your networks and give us a shout if you want any more information.

http://whauriver.org.nz/

