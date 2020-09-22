Chamber Calls For Early Shift To Level 1

Press Release – Auckland Business Chamber

The latest Auckland Business Chamber survey shows the frustration small and medium sized businesses have over the extension of Level 2 restrictions stymying their recovery.

“This is two weeks too long when we have the systems, processes and capability to comply with all safeguards to contain and stamp out flare ups,” says Auckland Business Chamber CEO Michael Barnett. “I would urge government to bring forward the move to Level 1 for Auckland to put us back on par with the rest of the country and give momentum to regional and national economic revival.”

Mr Barnett said only 63 per cent of businesses were operating at 75 per cent or more of capacity in Level 2 but that would rebound to 82 per cent in Level 1 if it had the opportunity to get a clear run.

“The country needs Auckland to be open and to stay open regardless of yo-yoing alert levels. Business needs some certainty and can be trusted to do what is right and proper to protect health and livelihoods. It has developed the systems and processes to maintain continuity and play its part in rebuilding our damaged economy.”

At what capacity is your business now operating?

Sole Trader 1-19 20+ Overall 100% 5% 27% 42% 29% 75% 20% 34% 42% 34% 50% 30% 23% 8% 20% 25% 25% 13% 8% 13% 0% 20% 3% 0% 4%

If we were to move to Level 1, at what capacity would your business be operating?

Sole Trader 1-19 20+ Overall 100% 25% 50% 74% 53% 75% 30% 33% 18% 29% 50% 25% 11% 4% 11% 25% 10% 6% 2% 5% 0% 10% 0% 2% 2%

