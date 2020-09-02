Central Businesses Take Time Out To Celebrate

Press Release – Auckland Business Chamber

Another successful digital event took place this evening at the Westpac Auckland Business Awards 2020 Central finalist announcements. The event streamed from the Auckland Business Chamber offices into the workplaces and homes of entrants across the Central Region.

It was an event recognising just how resilient the businesses who entered the Awards are, not only navigating the toughest year in recent times, but also finding the time to share their journey. Taking the evening to relax with their ‘work bubbles’ and participate in the digital event was a well-deserved celebration for all entrants.

Amazingly the 2020 Awards attracted a record number of entries with 744 across the programme.

“In 2018 we received 223 entries, last year we had just under 500. Our engagement this year, in such unprecedented times, was high and the calibre of entries matched. This should be recognised,” says Michael Barnett, CEO of the Auckland Business Chamber.

The high-profile awards, powered by the Auckland Business Chamber, is a chance for businesses to showcase their innovation and creativity. Any Auckland business, of any size, can enter across nine categories in either the North & West, Central or South & East regions. The programme cumulates in three regional gala dinners at the end of the year.

Businesses continue to benefit by going through the Awards process. “Entrants tell us the process is a chance to hold a mirror up to themselves, and look in more detail about what they do well, what they can improve on, and where the next opportunities are rather than just acting on a day to day basis,” says Mr Barnett.

The finalists announced this evening will now go on to participate in the Central regional gala dinner ceremony in November.

Tomorrow, the celebrations will continue with the finalists for South & East being announced in the final live streamed event on the Auckland Business Chamber Facebook page.

To see the full list of the Central Region finalists, visit: www.aucklandbusinessawards.co.nz/central

