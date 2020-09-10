Comments Off on Boost For Events In Auckland And Northland

Press Release – Auckland Council

Auckland and Northland today received a $19-million injection to support major events in the two regions, an announcement that will provide a lifeline to a sector that has faced significant challenges this year.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff said the news was a welcome shot in the arm for the events sector, which had been severely impacted by border closures as part of the country’s COVID-19 response.

“While the closure of our borders was essential to tackle the COVID-19 health crisis, it has cost Auckland’s visitor economy and events sector probably hundreds of millions in lost revenue, putting pressure on jobs and businesses,” he said.

“This new funding from the government will make a real difference for the sector, boost economic recovery, and help to bring back some of the vibrancy and excitement we’ve all missed over the last six months due to the necessary virus restrictions.”

Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development (ATEED) Chief Executive Nick Hill said the news will serve to re-enforce the role of events in the economic recovery for both regions.

“This is fantastic news. And the partnership with Northland is fitting as we already have a strong working relationship, anchored in an existing Memorandum of Understanding agreement that reflects our shared goals of supporting both regions’ visitor economies,” Mr Hill said.

“We continue to work on a range of joint projects, including the delivery of Rugby World Cup 2021 as well as domestic marketing and international students’ activities. We look forward to further strengthening our partnership with Northland.”

ATEED’s events portfolio in the coming months includes the delivery of a regional Auckland Diwali Festival, Elemental AKL and the 36th America’s Cup.

“Auckland’s 2020 events portfolio was estimated to generate nearly $38million for the region’s economy but to date, we estimate to lose $23-million as a result of cancelled events. Today’s news provides a massive boost for a sector that has demonstrated real resilience and agility during this time,” Mr Hill added.

Northland Inc CEO Murray Reade said: “This is more great news for Northland, a region that has so much unrealised potential when it comes to the impact events can have on the local economy and benefit to communities.

“Our active MOU with ATEED has provided a solid base for partnership activity with the team there and we look forward to the ability to strengthen this further with work focussed on stimulating travel between regions through event activity.”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url