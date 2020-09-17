on ‘Ban Live Export’ – SAFE And SPCA Chief Executives Co-author An Open Letter To The Prime Minister

SAFE CEO Debra Ashton and SPCA CEO Andrea Midgen have co-authored a letter to Jacinda Ardern asking her to show the world just how kind New Zealand is by banning the export of live animals.

The letter was published in this morning’s edition of the New Zealand Herald and a number of regional newspapers around the country.

SAFE CEO Debra Ashton says calls to end the export of live animals are growing louder, and those demands are backed by leading voices in the animal protection sector.

“The tragic sinking of Gulf Livestock 1 is yet another live export disaster that has put this cruel trade back on the agenda both internationally and for Kiwis at home,” says Ashton.

“Live export is less than one percent of our overall exports but it has a big impact on our reputation putting other exports at risk.”

“I hope our collaboration with the SPCA will demonstrate to Labour’s leader why banning the export of live animals is so crucial.”

SPCA CEO Andrea Midgen says recent events involving live exports have shone a spotlight on the need for like-minded organisations to join forces in order to put pressure on the Government to make legislative change.

“At SPCA, we have long advocated for live export to be banned in New Zealand, the risk to the welfare of animals on long sea journeys is not tolerable,” says Midgen.

“We feel strongly that a collective voice from the leading animal welfare and the leading animal rights organisations in New Zealand is the best way to make our voices heard. We want to see live exports banned effective immediately and we’re proud to stand with SAFE to call for the law to be changed.”

The publishing of this open letter today follows a week of actions across the country. Last night SAFE hosted its Virtual Protest to Ban Live Export, which was attended and live-streamed by over one thousand people.

Protests were also coordinated in Auckland and Wellington yesterday. Auckland Animal Save hosted a protest with Direct Action Everywhere in Auckland, and Wellington Animal Save and SUFA hosted their protest at the same time in Wellington outside the Ministry for Primary Industries.

