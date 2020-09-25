on Arrests Made After Police Locate Individual Who Allegedly Escaped Custody

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Counties Manukau Police have arrested a 22-year-old woman sought for allegedly escaping Corrections custody on 11 September.

Superintendent Jill Rogers, Counties Manukau District Commander, says the woman was located at a Massey address in west Auckland overnight.

Police have also arrested a 47-year-old man located at the address.

“Police made the arrests with the assistance of the armed offenders squad, Eagle and other staff,” says Superintendent Rogers.

“Both individuals were taken into custody without any further incident.

“I would like to acknowledge the Police staff who have been working diligently on this matter to locate this individual.

We hope that this arrest brings some reassurance to the community.”

The 22-year-old woman will now face a charge in relation to escaping custody and is expected to appear in the Manukau District Court today.

The 47-year-old man will face a charge in relation to being an accessory after the fact.

He is also due to appear in the Manukau District Court today.

Police are limited in providing any further comment on this matter as it is now before the Court.

