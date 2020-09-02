Announcing The Music Director For The 2020 Silver Scroll Awards

Press Release – Maiden New Zealand



2020 APRA Silver Scroll Top 5 collage.

APRA AMCOS NZ are honoured to announce that Julia Deans is taking the helm as Music Director for the 2020 APRA Silver Scroll Awards. The Music Director is responsible for all the performances throughout the ceremony (unexpected performances have become a much-loved part of the show) and we’re excited to see what Julia will dream up.

As well as being an icon of NZ music as both the front woman for Fur Patrol (PS. Some exciting news coming from them very soon) and a solo singer songwriter, Julia’s work reinterpreting the work of others across stage and opera productions like Brel, Both Sides Now, and Cav + Pag – Two Tales, as well as collaborations with artists from across the genre spectrum, give her a unique perspective for the role. She’s been involved in the Silver Scroll Awards multiple times in the past both as a finalist and performer, and has some brilliant ideas to celebrate the work of our music whanau over the past year.

On the night the five Silver Scroll finalists’ songs, as well as the winners of the Maioha and SOUNZ Contemporary awards, are reinterpreted by different artists, bands, and once-in-a-lifetime, one-off collaborations.

“The Scrolls MD job is one I’ve always thought I’d like to do when I grow up. Does this mean I’m a grown up now? So excited!”

The finalists for the APRA Silver Scroll Award were recently announced, while the finalists for the SOUNZ Contemporary Award and APRA Screen Awards will be announced this Saturday 5 September , and the finalists for the APRA Maioha Award will be announced ahead of Te Wiki o te Reo Māori on Saturday 12 September.

All awards will be presented at the Auckland Town Hall on Wednesday 14 October.



Julia Deans.

