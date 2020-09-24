Aktive Recognised With Two New Zealand Sport & Recreation Awards

Press Release – Aktive – Auckland Sport and Recreation

The 2020 New Zealand Sport and Recreation Awards saw Aktive, a charitable trust with a vision to make Auckland the world’s most active city, receive two national awards – the Community Impact Award for Good Sports® and Leadership in Diversity and Inclusion.

Servicing and supporting the sport and recreation sector across Tāmaki Makaurau, Aktive is Sport New Zealand’s and Auckland Council’s strategic partner in Auckland. The organisation is charged with providing regional leadership that encourages, enables and inspires Aucklanders to lead more active lives through sport and recreation.

Dr Sarah Sandley, Chief Executive, Aktive says it is an honour for the team to be recognised.

“We are thrilled to receive these prestigious awards, which have been achieved because of a desire to do the right thing by our region and its young people,” says Dr Sandley. “The team is committed to tamariki and rangatahi, as well as to diversity and inclusion, across every aspect of our business. These aspects, combined with a commitment to help other leaders, have contributed to these results.

“This is a credit to our team, and we would also like to acknowledge the support of our delivery partners CLM Community Sport, College Sport Auckland, Harbour Sport, Sport Auckland and Sport Waitākere.”

Dr Sandley adds: “At Aktive, we are focused on being open to learn and lead. We know this is helpful to the sector and we look forward to building on this recognition, particularly as we consider our rapidly growing and increasingly diverse city and the impact of Covid-19.”

A new category award added in 2019, Leadership in Diversity and Inclusion was awarded to Aktive for its work in developing strategic priorities to keep pace with the way Auckland is changing and becoming more diverse.

“The initiatives Aktive has created are multifaceted and evolving, lining up with their vision of Auckland being the world’s most active city. This work includes setting up key partnerships and events to champion diversity in sport, right through to their own internal approach to incorporate understanding across cultures and abilities,” says Peter Miskimmin, Chief Executive, Sport New Zealand.

Dr Sandley adds: “Tāmaki Makaurau is one of the world’s most multicultural cities and with a strong bicultural foundation. We recognise that the sport and recreation sector plays an important leadership role in connecting and engaging our diverse communities, promoting cross-cultural understanding and social harmony.

“We are committed to empowering those we work with to drive and champion diversity and inclusion, with the priority that sport and recreation organisations in Auckland are representative of, and relevant to, our communities.”

Aktive also won the Community Impact Award, which identifies, celebrates and encourages collaborative projects that positively impact children, young people and their whānau, for Good Sports®. This culture change initiative aims to create positive sporting experiences for children by educating and supporting key adult influencers in youth sport: parents, coaches, teachers and sport administrators.

Good Sports comprises workforce development, community and bespoke workshops, educational resources, marketing and communications. To date 300 people have attended the Good Sport Developers course, and the initiative continues to develop through aspects such as workshops delivered in Māori, Hindi and Mandarin.

Mr Miskimmin says: “Aktive’s Good Sports initiative works to support key influencers in youth sport with the education and tools needed to put the experience of the participant first. This is important work which meets the needs of their community to allow more positive sporting experiences for our tamariki and rangatahi.”

In addition, Aktive Portfolio Manager Luke Morriss was a finalist for the Future Leader’s Scholarship which identifies, celebrates, promotes and encourages an emerging leader who has a proven track record of leadership.

For more information visit www.aktive.org.nz

