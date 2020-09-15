A Year In Aotearoa: Images From NZ Geographic Photographer Of The Year On Display At Maritime Museum

Photographer of the Year, the country’s largest and most popular photography exhibition, celebrates the work of the nation’s stellar photographers. Now in its twelfth year, the competition run by New Zealand Geographic magazine attracts thousands of hopefuls. Their entries document tumultuous, unsettling and consoling life as we know it—the winning images are chosen from five categories: aerial; wildlife; landscape; photo-story; and society. The rules of the competition allow for only minimal manipulation of the image. “While a photographer can adjust brightness and contrast settings, nothing can be added to or deleted from the frame—it has to be real,” explains New Zealand Geographic publisher James Frankham “As the largest locally sourced photography exhibition, this is a unique opportunity to have a fresh insight into New Zealand’s environment and society, through the lenses of our most talented photojournalists.” When talking about the themes present in the competition entries, he said “Overall the entries show a nation responding positively to adversity, and finding joy in their immediate surroundings.” The exhibition is a natural fit for the New Zealand Maritime Museum, says Director Vincent Lipanovich. “Museums are places of collective memory, and also where we explore relationships with each other and our natural environments.” “This magnificent collection of photographs is a beautiful expression of the desire for all of us to build and understand the inter connections of place and people that shape us. ” Exhibition visitors are encouraged to be a judge, and vote for their favourite image in the Ockham Residential People’s Choice award. The nation’s favourite image will be announced alongside category winners and the overall winner of Photographer of the Year at the awards night in late October. A Year in Aotearoa

New Zealand Geographic Photographer of the Year Exhibition

September 2020 – March 2021

New Zealand Maritime Museum, Viaduct Harbour

Free with Museum entry | Free Museum entry for Auckland region residents

View the finalists’ images online at New Zealand Geographic.