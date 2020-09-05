Comments Off on 5 New Cases Of COVID-19

Press Release – Ministry of Health

Today there are five new cases of COVID-19 to report in New Zealand – two of these are imported cases detected in managed isolation facilities. Three are community cases.

All three community cases are epidemiologically linked to the Mt Roskill Evangelical Church cluster, which is known to be linked to the wider Auckland August cluster.

The two imported cases are children who are family members of previously identified cases who had arrived from India on 23 August. Both children are aged under 9 and were already in quarantine with family members at the Auckland quarantine facility.

Since August 11, our contact tracing team has identified 3,191 close contacts of cases, of which 3,136 have been contacted and are self-isolating, and we are in the process of contacting the rest.

There are 82 people linked to the community cluster who remain at the Auckland quarantine facility, which includes 59 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and their household contacts.

That number continues to decline as cases recover and reach the end of their isolation period.

There are six people with COVID-19 in hospital today; one in Auckland City, one in Middlemore, two in North Shore, and two in Waikato. Four people are on a ward, and two are in ICU – one each in Middlemore and Waikato Hospitals.

Today, there are eight previously reported cases who are considered to have recovered.

With today’s five new cases, our total number of active cases is 112. Of those, 37 are imported cases in MIQ facilities, and 75 are community cases.

Our total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is now 1,413, which is the number we report to the World Health Organization.

Yesterday our laboratories nationally processed 9,909 tests for COVID-19, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 797,990.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer has now recorded 2,088,100 registered users and there have been 355,668 posters created.

To date there have been 35,567,116 poster scans, and 2,298,129 manual diary entries.

