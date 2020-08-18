on WOW Exhibition At Te Papa Moved To Dec – Feb

Press Release – Te Papa

New dates for World of WearableArt exhibition at Te Papa

In response to changes in covid alert levels, Te Papa will host a World of WearableArt exhibition from December 2020 to February 2021, rather than in August and September 2020 as originally planned.

The date change creates a longer season and gives WOW fans from across the country the best chance to see this extravagant new exhibition.

World of WearableArt – Up Close (Ao KākahuToi – Kia Tata) is a brand-new exhibition featuring garments from World of WearableArt, the world’s most significant wearable art competition.

The exhibition will now run from Saturday 12 December 2020 to Sunday 14 February 2021. Tickets will be on sale from 1 September. Ticket information at www.worldofwearableart.com/wowupclose.

Te Papa Chief Executive | Tumu Whakarae Courtney Johnston said the exhibition would offer a unique experience for New Zealanders.

“This is a brand new exhibition, created by WOW especially for Te Papa,” Ms Johnston said.

“We have made the call to move it to summer and extend the season to give people in Auckland and around the country the best chance to see this incredible exhibition,” Ms Johnston said.

Anyone who has purchased exhibition tickets for the previous dates will be contacted so they can re-book or get refunds. This also applies to tickets for the special events tied to the exhibition.

“We are determined to bring this world-class exhibition to audiences, and we appreciate everyone’s understanding as we move the dates to let us do that,” Ms Johnston said.

About the exhibition

In World of WearableArt – Up Close, visitors can get up close with more than 35 stunning garments in an immersive environment of light and colour.

The garments on display include avant-garde pieces woven from 500 abandoned music festival tents, and a wearable Axminster carpet inspired by Frida Kahlo.

Garments come from New Zealand designers, and from as far afield as China, Indonesia and Poland.

WOW is an internationally renowned wearable art competition that each year attracts entries from over 40 countries. Its 2020 competition and show were cancelled due to covid-19.

David Tingey, World of WearableArt Chief Executive says the WOW Awards Show will be back in 2021.

“While there isn’t a WOW Awards Show this year, this brand new bespoke exhibition lets people get up close and experience the WOW phenomenon in a whole new way,” says David Tingey.

“We look forward to sharing some of the most incredible garments that have adorned our stage, in a completely different environment,” says Mr Tingey.

Alongside the exhibition, Te Papa will offer a series of special events, from a glittering opening gala on Friday December 11, to WOW evening events, floor talks, dinners and high teas.

“We know that WOW is a social occasion for lots of Kiwis,” says Te Papa Chief Executive | Tumu Whakarae Courtney Johnston.

“These events are a chance to come together and celebrate the colour and creativity of the global WOW community,” Ms Johnston says.

Ticket pricing

Adult $22.50, Child $7.50, Family (2 adults 2 children) $52.50, Concession $19.50.

Tickets for exhibition and special events on sale from 1 September at www.worldofwearableart.com/wowupclose.

By the numbers

More than 35 award-winning works of wearable art

8 countries of origin: Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Netherlands, New Zealand

Poland, United States.

18 garments from New Zealand designers

500 abandoned tents used to make Woven In-tent

1987 The World of WearableArt was founded

39 designers in the exhibition

6 Supreme WOW Award-winning garments in the exhibition

Includes garments from 18 years of World of WearableArt

