Watercare Drought Update: 30 August

Press Release – Watercare

Rainfall:

  Yesterday Past 7 days Rainfall since the start of the drought
Hūnua Ranges 0mm 60.5mm Since the start of the drought in November 2019, our water catchments have received around 25 per cent less rainfall than normal.
Waitākere Ranges 0.5mm 75mm

How full the dams are (in total):

Today: 66.47%
Yesterday: 66.25%
Normal for this time of year: 88.7%

Water consumption:

Target for August 2020: 405 million litres or less a day
Yesterday’s consumption 382 million litres
Yesterday’s 7-day rolling average 372 million litres

