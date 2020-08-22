Watercare Drought Update: 22 August
Rainfall:
|Yesterday
|Past 7 days
|Rainfall since the start of the drought
|Hūnua Ranges
|8.5mm
|46.5mm
|Since the start of the drought in November 2019, our water catchments have received around 25 per cent less rainfall than normal.
|Waitākere Ranges
|13.5mm
|35mm
How full the dams are (in total):
|Today:
|62.44%
|Yesterday:
|62.2%
|Normal for this time of year:
|88%
Water consumption:
|Target for August 2020:
|405 million litres or less a day
|Yesterday’s consumption
|374 million litres
|Yesterday’s 7-day rolling average
|377 million litres
