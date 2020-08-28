Comments Off on Waka Kotahi Urges Auckland To Play It Safe Under Alert Level 2

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency urges Aucklanders to plan ahead and play it safe as people return to their cars and public transport with the move to COVID-19 Alert Level 2 on Monday, 31 August. The rest of the country remains at Alert Level 2.

With more people likely to be on the move in Auckland, Waka Kotahi encourages people to plan ahead, wear a face covering on public transport and track their journey, says Waka Kotahi Director of Regional Relationships Steve Mutton.

A new requirement is that all public transport services including taxis must display a QR code for the NZ COVID tracer app. Using the QR codes allows public health officials to rapidly identify people who have been in the same location as someone with COVID-19.

“On public transport, we all need to keep a safe distance from people we don’t know. This means there will be less capacity on public transport services and your usual bus or train could be full. If it’s an option, avoid travelling in peak times.”

“Walking or cycling is a good option for some trips. Maintain social distancing where possible and limit the places you stop at on your journey. Above all, stay kind, stay calm and play it safe.”

Waka Kotahi also advises motorists to play it safe on the roads.

Earlier in the year, traffic volumes rose from about 50% of normal during Alert Level 3 to 70% under Alert Level 2.

“There will be more traffic on the roads in and around Auckland, and with schools reopening there will be more people walking and cycling. We ask drivers to be vigilant, keep to the speed limit and watch out for pedestrians and cyclists.”

From Monday, automatic motorway traffic control systems that were switched off during Alert Level 3 will be operating again. That means motorway on ramp stop/go lights and the variable speed limits on SH16 and SH20 will be working as normal. On the Auckland Harbour Bridge, the mobile lane barrier will be moved throughout the day to match peak time traffic flows.

For the latest information on Alert Level 2 travel, go to: www.transport.govt.nz/about/covid-19

For public transport information, Auckland Transport’s COVID-19 page is at: https://at.govt.nz/COVID-19

