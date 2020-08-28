Waka Kotahi Signs Up Alliance Partners For Northern Pathway

Press Release – NZTA

The Northern Pathway project is building momentum with the selection of alliance partners to deliver the Westhaven to Akoranga section of the walking and cycling pathway.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Senior Manager Project Delivery Andrew Thackwray says signing up Fulton Hogan, HEB Construction, Aurecon, McConnell Dowell and Freyssinet to an alliance is a significant milestone for the project, and for Auckland.

“It means we can now finalise the detailed design and prepare for construction to start in 2021.”

“It’s great in the current economic environment to see a significant amount of locally based expertise represented in this line up, with some equally exciting and innovative international involvement, too.”

The Government is investing $360 million in the first section of the Northern Pathway over the Waitematā Harbour between Westhaven and Akoranga as part of the $6.8 billion NZ Upgrade Programme. The walking and cycling link over the Auckland Harbour Bridge will eventually connect all the way to Albany, opening up the whole of the North Shore for people using active modes of transport.

Andrew Thackwray says the alliance brings together a combination of designers and contractors with experience at working on the design and delivery of complex steel girder and concrete bridge projects.

“The alliance delivery model, which requires the partners to work closely together, has proven successful on other Waka Kotahi projects including the Waterview Connection and Auckland’s Northern Corridor Improvements project.”

Waka Kotahi took over responsibility for the Northern Pathway in 2018 and in recent public consultation, 78% of respondents expressed support for the project.

“We look forward to sharing more of the detailed design work with the people of Auckland in coming months. The alliance team is well aware of the high level of interest in this project and is excited by the impact it will have on how people on both sides of the harbour get to work, connect with family and friends and access services.”

Subject to consent and funding approvals, Waka Kotahi expects to commence construction in 2021 and open this section of the Pathway in 2024.

See more on the Northern Pathway at: https://www.nzta.govt.nz/projects/northern-pathway

