Update: Police Response To Alert Level Changes

The Auckland region is currently at Alert level 3 and Police have been busy across the region since Wednesday undertaking road policing activities and reassurance patrols across essential facilities such as supermarkets, pharmacies and Covid-19 testing sites.

At this stage no arrests have been made in regard to breaches of restrictions.

Our focus remains on engaging, encouragement and education with the public.

Motorists at Police checkpoints in Tāmaki Makaurau have been generally compliant and engaging positively with Police staff.

There has been a noticeable reduction in traffic flow across Auckland, with less disruption and delay.

There have been no major changes to the nine checkpoint locations around Auckland.

The latest locations for these checkpoints are available on our website: www.police.govt.nz

Police and New Zealand Defence Force staff continue to engage with travellers to understand the reason for travel and educate them on the restrictions.

Māori wardens have also been supporting some of these checkpoints.

As at 4:00pm on 14 August, 40,865 vehicles had been stopped at checkpoints, of which 605 vehicles were turned around for undertaking non-essential travel.

Police continue to remind people to be patient, be safe and avoid non-essential travel.

As at 4:00pm on 14 August, Tāmaki Makaurau Police staff had undertaken over 1880 prevention activities including directed patrols and reassurance checks at essential facilities such as supermarkets, pharmacies and COVID-19 testing sites.

For more information on COVID-19 please go to covid19.govt.nz.

