Update And Name Release In Whenuapai Homicide

Attribute to Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor, Waitematā Police:

Police are now in a position to release the name of the man who died following an incident at an address in Whenuapai earlier this week.

He was Coubin Arerua Tamatoa-Makaea, aged 31, of Auckland.

Our thoughts and sympathies are with his family and whānau at this difficult time.

Our homicide investigation into Coubin’s death is ongoing and we expect to complete our scene examination at a Trig Road property later today.

Police continue to make a number of enquiries and would like those who visited the property during the evening to contact police if they have not yet been spoken to by the investigation team.

Anyone with information that may assist Police enquiries can contact Waitematā CIB on (09) 839 0697 (quoting File number 200803/7307) or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

