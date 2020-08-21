Track Trespassers Acting Selfishly

Press Release – Auckland Council

People walking on closed tracks in the Waitakere Ranges are ignoring bylaws and increasing the risk of spreading kauri dieback disease — and they can expect to be issued with trespass notices, Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says.

“Most people are doing the right thing by using the tracks that are safe, and I thank them for that,” the mayor said.

“However, last weekend 15 people chose to ignore track closure signs in the Waitakere Ranges.

“It’s really disappointing that people are acting selfishly without regard to the permanent harm they may cause to our iconic kauri trees.

“The track closures are in place for a reason: to protect these trees — some of them hundreds of years old — for future generations.

“Individuals who flout the rules with no regard for the damage they cause can and will be held to account with trespass notices served against them.”

Auckland Council Regulatory Compliance Manager Steve Pearce echoed the mayor’s comments.

“It’s clear some people feel the rules aren’t for them,” he said.

“Our compliance officers are out and about in Alert Level 3 so if you’re thinking you will be able to get away with breaking the rules – think again.”

Most of the 144 tracks in the Waitākere Ranges have been closed since May 2018 because of the threat of kauri dieback, with some tracks reopening as work is completed to make them safe to walk on without spreading the disease.

Steve said all 15 of the offenders have been identified and trespassed for their actions.

He congratulated the majority of Aucklanders who are following the rules.

“What’s been good to see from a compliance aspect is people using the kauri dieback cleaning stations, staying on the open tracks and practising good social distancing. It’s only some people who are out to undo the good work of so many.”

Kauri dieback disease can be spread via tiny amounts of mud or soil carried on people or animals, so it’s important to follow all restrictions and only walk on tracks that are open.

If you see something that doesn’t look right, please call 09 301 0101 so one of our officers can investigate.

Under the Public Safety and Nuisance Bylaw people could face penalties of up to $20,000 if they reoffended.

