Top Tier NZ Talent Rock ‘n’ Rolling Home

Ever wondered what happened to the handsome, charismatic, TV3 weatherman Russell Dixon, who graced our screens for several years and appeared on numerous TV shows and movies?Well he followed his dream of starring on the West End, where he played numerous roles, but most recently the comic leading role of ‘Alberto Beddini’ in the triple Olivier Award winning musical Tophat, all on London’s West End. Now back in New Zealand Russell (or Russ to his friends) is busier than ever.

Having recently completed Stage and Screen in Operatunity’s national tour, he is most excited about his next national tour Fabulous 50s, also touring nationally with Operatunity. He says, “If the show is fun to build, it’s exciting to perform, come and join us in our happy place!”

Earlier this year he directed Mary Poppins in Auckland, which was rescheduled due to COVID-19 and is now due to be staged at the Civic Theatre in October this year.

Russ’s professional theatre career spans 25 years. As well as directing many musicals throughout New Zealand, he has performed in major productions in New Zealand, Japan, in British touring productions throughout the UK and in the Middle East.

His screen credits are numerous. As well as the three years he spent as the TV3 Weatherman, he has been a celebrity chef for numerous food companies and performed roles in British and American Movies as well as various TV Shows. Last year he filmed the movie The Otherside of Heaven 2 in Fiji, playing the role of Thomas S. Monson which premiered in the USA in 2019.

Fabulous 50s is touring nationwide between 20th August – 22nd September and features songs made famous by greats like Elvis, The Righteous Brothers, The Platters, Buddy Holly, Harry Belafonte and so many more.

For more information or to book call toll free 0508 266 237 or visit www.operatunity.co.nz

Standard tickets $35 and include a light lunch with the artists after the show. Group discounts available.

