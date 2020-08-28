on The Latest COVID-19 Info, Links To Mental Health, Employment And Whanau Ora – All On A Single App

28th August – Navigating through vital health, employment and family information and support services during COVID-19 is much easier thanks to a free mobile app.

Emergency Q, the hospital wait time app, now offers an up-to-the minute directory of the latest official COVID-19 information, including guidelines for Level 2 and 3, what to do if you have symptoms and the locations of testing centres throughout Auckland, Northland, Waikato and Hawkes Bay.

In addition, simply ‘click to call’ from anywhere in the country within the app to reach mental health support or alcohol and drug counselling services. Websites for employment and whanau ora services are also included.

The app is free and available nationwide to anyone with a smartphone through the AppStore and GooglePlay.

“There is a wealth of information and support services about COVID-19 available, but it can be hard to find. Our new directory makes accessing these services fast and easy, so if you have an employment related question for example, you’ll find organisations who can help. Likewise, if you are feeling like your anxiety levels are through the roof and need to talk to someone, at the touch of a button we can put you through to a mental health service,” says Morris Pita, Chief Executive and founder of Emergency Q.

The COVID-19 directory enhances Emergency Q’s app, which reduces overcrowding in hospital Emergency Departments by re-directing non-emergency cases, like sprained ankles and earache, into primary care.

Launched in 2017, Emergency Q has already been used by more than 40,000 patients in six New Zealand hospitals, reducing Emergency Department overcrowding by between 500 and 700 patients per month, per hospital. Developed by Healthcare Applications Limited, Emergency Q was recently named Most Innovative Hi-Tech Service of the Year; and Māori Hi-Tech Company of the Year.

For more information, go to www.emergencyq.com

