Team Of Five Million One Of Thousands Of Nominations For Kiwibank New Zealander Of The Year Awards

With 12 days until nominations close for Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards ­– Ngā Tohu Pou Kōhure o Aotearoa the Awards Office announces the notable contenders so far – and urges New Zealanders to give the gift of a nomination to a fellow Kiwi to ensure their mahi doesn’t go unnoticed.

2020 marks a challenging year for Aotearoa due to COVID-19 with jobs lost, restricted travel, and compromised health. But during this time, it’s our people who have gone above and beyond for other people. Nominations received so far highlight that, with a significant number of nominations for Dr Ashley Bloomfield, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, and microbiologist Siouxsie Wiles. There have also been nominations for the “Team of Five Million” – truly reflecting the mood of the nation this year.

“In this extraordinary year, we know that everyone has a hero,” Miriama Kamo, Te Koruru – Patron of Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards says “You’ve seen them in action, you’ve heard them, you may live with them ­– these incredible New Zealanders deserve recognition for stepping up, this year and every year. Today is the day, I can’t wait to hear who your New Zealander of the Year is.”

The New Zealander of the Year Awards Office is pleased to provide the following nominations update:

So far, 1330 Kiwis have been nominated across New Zealander of the Year and supporting category titles.

across New Zealander of the Year and supporting category titles. 59% of nominations have come from Auckland (31%), Wellington (17%) and Canterbury (11%) – with Waikato, Bay of Plenty and Hawke’s Bay not far behind. Gisborne, Manawatu, Marlborough, Nelson, Northland, Otago, Southland, Taranaki, Tasman, and West Coast – now is your time! Heroes hail from far and wide, not just in the main centres, so let us know who’s rocking the regions.

Other nominated New Zealanders for 2021 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year – Te Pou Whakarae o Aotearo include:

o Patrick Gower – journalist and National Correspondent for Newshub

o Kelly Coe – clothing designer for Augustine

o Dane Rumble – musician

o Clint Heine – Kiwis in London founder

o Bryce Casey ­– mental health advocate and radio host

o Siouxsie Wiles – microbiologist

o Simon Barnett – radio host

o Mittens – Wellington celebrity cat

As another signal to the year, there have been a number of nominations for national and local government politicians. These nominees may be considered for the Awards only on the basis of work completed outside of their role or duties as a public servant. Nominated politicians include:

o David Seymour – Leader of ACT New Zealand

o Chloe Swarbrick ­– Member of Green Party of Aotearoa New Zealand

o Jacinda Ardern – Prime Minister of New Zealand

Other Categories

Nominations are also being sought for exceptional individuals or community organisations in the following categories:

Kiwibank New Zealand Local Hero of the Year – Te Pou Toko o te Tau

Mitre 10 New Zealand Community of the Year – Ngā Pou Whirinaki o te Tau

Ryman Heathcare Senior New Zealander of the Year – Te Mātāpuputu o te Tau

Trade Me New Zealand Innovator of the Year – Te Pou Whakairo o te Tau

University of Canterbury Young New Zealander of the Year – Te Mātātahi o te Tau

Nominations can be made by any member of the public until midnight 30 August 2020 through completing the online nomination form at

nzawards.org.nz

.

Once closed, all nominations will be rigorously evaluated by at least two rounds of independent and diverse judging panels – comprising representatives of awards patrons, presenters, sponsors, community leaders and independent experts – with semi-finalists announced in December.

The 2021 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year and supporting category winners will be announced at the New Zealander of the Year Awards Gala Dinner in Auckland on 18 March 2021.

