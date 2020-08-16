Tamaki Drive Re-opens After Work Ends

Press Release – Auckland Transport

Tamaki Drive on Auckland’s waterfront has re-opened early after a successful operation to put in a new bridge.

Part of the road was closed yesterday to allow a 450-tonne crane to lift two 60-tonne beams onto the new pedestrian bridge extension at Point Resolution. Each beam is the same weight as about four double-decker buses.

The structure for the new pedestrian bridge is now in place on the northern (sea) side of the existing Point Resolution Estuary Bridge. The existing shared path on the bridge will be converted to continue the bi-directional cycleway.



Bridge structure being trucked in



Bridge structure being put in place

The pedestrian bridge is part of the larger $14.4 million Tamaki Drive cycle route project.

“Good planning and great weather means the job was completed much quicker than anticipated,” says David Nelson, AT’s Portfolio Delivery Director (Projects).

“We had no wind and sunshine so we were able to work quickly and safely.

“Once complete, the cycleway will connect with cycle routes to Glen Innes, Parnell, and the central city. During construction, low spots on Tamaki Drive will be raised to improve protection against flooding.”

AT thanks residents for their patience while we carry out this important work that will improve safety and movement in the area.

For more information on the Tamaki Drive Cycle Route project, visit: http://AT.govt.nz/projects-roadworks/tamaki-drive-improvements/tamaki-drive-cycle-route

