Surf Life Saving Northern Region Awards Event 15 August Cancelled
Press Release – Surf Life Saving Northern Region
Following the Government’s announcement of a return to COVID-19 Level 3 restrictions in Auckland, Surf Life Saving Northern Region has cancelled its 2019-2020 Awards of Excellence set down for Saturday 15 August in Auckland.
The 2019-2020 Awards will instead be announced at an online ceremony later this month, with the date to be confirmed.
Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url