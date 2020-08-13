Surf Life Saving Northern Region Awards Event 15 August Cancelled

Press Release – Surf Life Saving Northern Region

Following the Government’s announcement of a return to COVID-19 Level 3 restrictions in Auckland, Surf Life Saving Northern Region has cancelled its 2019-2020 Awards of Excellence set down for Saturday 15 August in Auckland.

The 2019-2020 Awards will instead be announced at an online ceremony later this month, with the date to be confirmed.

