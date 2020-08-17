Stay On Top Of Your Medicines

Press Release – Pacific Pharmacists Association

With Auckland now at alert level three, while the rest of Aotearoa is at alert level two, the Pacific Pharmacists’ Association is urging Pacific people to stay on top of their medication or repeat prescriptions.

“As the government urges people to stay home to minimise the spread of the virus, people will still need to go out for necessities, including getting their medications,” says Kasey Brown President of the Pacific Pharmacists’ Association.

“It’s important that you keep taking your medicines regularly, as prescribed by your doctor. Don’t stop or reduce your dose of your regular medicines because of COVID-19.”

“If your medicines are running low and you need a new prescription, contact your doctor. If you have problems getting in touch with your doctor, speak to your local pharmacist and they may be able to help you get a prescription from your doctor.”

With a resurgence of COVID-19 found in the community, pharmacies are always open but may operate differently.

Home delivery is a good option if you are isolating, are more vulnerable to serious illness, or prefer to stay at home. “You can contact your preferred pharmacy or check their website to see whether they have your medicine in stock and that they offer home delivery or if you can order online or over the phone.”

“You can also arrange with a friend, a neighbour or a family member to place an order for you or pick up your medication. Otherwise you can still collect your medication from your local pharmacy in person but remember to practise physical distancing.”

There are enough medicines in the country for everyone. It is important not to stockpile your medicines or get a larger supply than usual because this could lead to shortages for other people.

Understanding your options for getting medicine during COVID-19 restrictions is important to us and taking extra precautions in keeping you and your loved ones safe.

You will find useful key pharmacy information translated into nine Pacific languages in this link https://www.healthnavigator.org.nz/health-a-z/c/covid-19-community-pharmacies/

