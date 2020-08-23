Southern Motorway Incident – Update

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Attribute to Inspector Daniel Meade, Auckland Police:

A person has died following an earlier incident on Auckland’s Southern Motorway before 9am.

This occurred near the Hill Road onramp and the person was located deceased at the scene.

Police are at the scene making enquiries into the circumstances and ultimately the matter will be referred to the Coroner.

The northbound lane closure previously advised will remain in place for some time while enquiries are completed at the scene.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays with diversions in place.

