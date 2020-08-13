Some Recreational Water-based Activities Prohibited Under Alert Levels 3 And 2

Due to the recent change in COVID Alert Levels in Auckland and the rest of New Zealand, Maritime NZ and Sport New Zealand have updated their advice around recreational water-based activities under Alert Level 3 and Alert Level 2.

For the Auckland Region under Alert Level 3

Until further notice, all recreational water-based activities involving sailing boats, motorised craft or motorised equipment, are not permitted. Scuba diving is also not permitted under Alert Level 3.

Kayaking, canoeing, rowing, surfing, wind surfing and paddle boarding is permitted, however we recommend that the Auckland public undertake these activities within 200 metres from shore.

Water-based activities that present a level of risk that could result in the need for search and rescue services, are discouraged. Anyone planning any water-based activities should check the conditions and possible changes in conditions before approaching the water.

Anybody taking to the water during Alert Level 3 should assess their competency level against the prevailing water and weather conditions (e.g. high winds, cold water temperature, large waves, or rips) to decide whether they can comfortably handle the conditions. If in doubt, we advise people to stay at home.

Remainder of New Zealand outside of Auckland, under Alert Level 2

All recreational water-based activities are permitted as long as it is done in a safe way where physical distancing and official public health guidance is applied.

We ask that all recreational water users under Level 3 and 2, keep a record of their travel and wear masks in situations where it is difficult to maintain physical distancing.

Please refer to the Ministry of Transport’s website, Sport New Zealand’s website and Maritime NZ’s website for further information.