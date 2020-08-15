Sky Tower Lights For Super Rugby Aotearoa

Press Release – Sky City

Tonight at 6pm the Sky Tower will celebrate the success of Super Rugby Aotearoa, lighting for each of the teams who took part in the tournament.

Jon Spittle, SkyCity General Manager of Marketing New Zealand says Super Rugby Aotearoa has been an amazing display of solidarity for all New Zealanders to enjoy.

“Super Rugby Aotearoa has been better than anyone could have imagined and we have been so lucky that hundreds of thousands of people have been able to attend live matches over the past ten weeks, something we dearly hope all New Zealanders will be able to do again soon.

“This is our way of saying thank you to everyone involved in putting on the show – management, administrators, match day staff, media, players, coaches and fans,” says Spittle.

An hour after the final match of the tournament between the Hurricanes and the Highlanders, the Sky Tower will light red and yellow for the Chiefs, yellow and light blue for the Hurricanes, red and black for the Crusaders and gold and blue for the Highlanders before turning all blue in support of SkyCity’s home town team.

“Our heart goes out to the Blues who have had to cancel their final sell out match against the champion Crusaders due to Auckland remaining at COVID Alert Level 3 for an additional 12 days

“Both teams have played sensational rugby throughout the tournament and we are confident the Blues will give their old rivals a run for their money when the competition returns in 2021,” says Spittle.

The Sky Tower is the Southern Hemisphere’s tallest free-standing structure. Based in the heart of Auckland, it is one of New Zealand’s most recognisable landmarks.

SkyCity lights the Sky Tower for charities or community initiatives that we support financially, to mark national holidays, milestones or other celebrations or events, or as a symbol of respect or solidarity.

