Sky Tower Goes Dark For Lebanon

To remember the victims and to stand in solidarity with the Lebanese community and all those affected by the Beirut explosion, the Sky Tower will go dark tonight.

The Sky Tower is the Southern Hemisphere’s tallest free-standing structure. Based in the heart of Auckland, it is one of New Zealand’s most recognisable landmarks.

SkyCity lights the Sky Tower for charities or community initiatives that we support financially, to mark national holidays, milestones or other celebrations or events, or as a symbol of respect or solidarity.

