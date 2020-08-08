Shoe-in For ‘Rookie Of The Year’ Sells Large Property In Days

Press Release – Century 21

A new Albany real estate agent, who listed and sold a multi-million-dollar property in his first few days, is proof great prices and quick sales can still be achieved in the current real estate market, according to one New Zealand real estate boss.

“Don’t let them tell you real estate is grinding to a halt! Our newest Auckland agent, Stephen Hudson, has achieved an incredible result when larger and more experienced hands couldn’t. It just shows if you get your message and marketing right and bring on strong sales and negotiating skills, your property will still sell well,” says Derryn Mayne, Owner of Century 21 New Zealand.



Stephen Hudson of Albany’s Century 21 Darrak Realty

Her comments follow a property near Coatesville going ‘under contract’ within two days of being listed by a new agent and agency, after previously languishing on the market with another agency.

In fact, the agent, Stephen Hudson, is brand new to the real estate industry. Following a career shift, the businessman entrepreneur only started with Century 21 Darrak Realty in Albany four days before listing the property. Due to industry requirements, he remains under the supervision of Albany principal Ivan Rakich for another few months.

“I can’t take any of the credit. Stephen got the listing and worked incredibly hard, delivering some quick magic for a very happy vendor. His professional approach, knowledge of the area, and the strength of our brand locally, collectively delivered a great outcome. I’m absolutely delighted for the vendor and purchaser,” says Mr Rakich.

The lifestyle property at 31 Rangitopuni Road, near the Coatesville-Riverhead Highway, has since sold unconditionally. The sale price was $2,290.000. Marketed as ‘Executive lifestyle family home and big barn’, the 254sqm, five-bedroom residence has a swimming pool and is set among 1.5 hectares of flat fertile land.



The lifestyle property near Coatesville which was quickly sold by Century 21

With a high-profile location in the old Albany village, Century 21 Darrak Realty is already leading Century 21 sales nationwide for the third quarter. What’s more, the North Auckland franchise was recently named in the Top 21 offices across Century 21 Australasia.

Stephen Hudson and his family have lived in Coatesville since 2004. He brings an entrepreneurial business background of more than 35 years to real estate and is delighted to get his first sale under his belt so quickly.

“Friends joked with me as to my timing, predicting it could be a very slow start to my new career. So, I’m thrilled I could achieve this for the vendors. But in this game, you’re only as good as your next sale, so I’ll keep my head down and keep looking for new listings,” says Mr Hudson.

Century 21 boss, Derryn Mayne, says the company continues to achieve momentum in New Zealand and some great results for clients, helped by the high level of support franchises give their agents and Century 21’s strong sales strategies and systems.

