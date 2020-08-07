Safeswim Takes Out International Award

Press Release – Auckland Council

Global Water Intelligence (GWI) today awarded Auckland Council’s Safeswim programme a coveted Global Water Award.

In winning the Smart Water Project of the Year the judges praised the programmes smart analytics in understanding the city’s complex wastewater network, stormwater drainage systems and the natural environment to forecast water quality across the city’s beaches.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff said he was pleased but not surprised that Safeswim had won the Smart Water Project of the Year Award.

“Auckland Council’s Safeswim is an innovative, world-class programme that has led the way on how to monitor water quality and keep the public informed,” he said.

“It’s an example of smart investment that helps Aucklanders stay safe in the water by enabling them to make informed decisions about where and when to swim.

