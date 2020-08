on Road Blocked – Crash: State Highway One, Manakau – Central

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Emergency services are responding to a two-vehicle collision on SH1 between Whakahoro Road and Kuku East Road.

Police were advised at about 7.15pm.

Two people are reported to be in a serious condition and have been transported to Palmerston North Hospital.

