Results | SAS College Rugby League – Aug 5 Round

Press Release – Auckland Rugby League

All the results from the latest round of boys’ SAS College Rugby League action.

Premier 1st XIII

Kelston Boys’ High School 20 Mt Albert Grammar School 20

St Paul’s College 42 Southern Cross Campus 4

Aorere College 2 Manurewa High School 56

Senior A Boys

Sir Edmund Hillary Collegiate 42 Birkenhead College 16

Whangaparaoa College 32 Lynfield College 4

Pakuranga College 14 Manurewa High School 8

Western Springs College 20 Westlake Boys’ High School 20

U15 Boys’ 9s

St Paul’s College v Southern Cross Campus – deferred

James Cook High School 24 Papakura High School 22

Westlake Boys’ High School 30 Sir Edmund Hillary Collegiate 22

Manurewa High School 30 Auckland Seventh-Day Adventist High School 18

Lynfield College BYE

