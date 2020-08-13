Record Testing Numbers In Auckland, Central City CTC To Move To Eden Park

Press Release – Northern Region Health Coordination Centre

Wednesday 12 August was a record day for testing in Auckland with more than 7,800 tests now registered by the city’s laboratories. This number continues to increase as the laboratories register and process the swabs taken yesterday. The previous Auckland record was 6,407 tests registered on 23 June.

The tests on Wednesday include 3,546 people swabbed at community testing centres (CTCs), with a similar volume taken collectively by general practices, urgent care clinics and mobile testing units.

Demand remains high today. As at 2pm, the 15 CTCs in Auckland had swabbed 2,921 people. In addition, general practices and urgent care clinics also report a busy morning. COVID-19 testing is free wherever it is provided.

Auckland health authorities continue to monitor the demand for testing closely and are working to address issues as quickly as possible.

In the past 24 hours, nine new pop-up CTCs were opened across the city giving Auckland more testing capacity than ever before and relieving some of the pressure on the existing six CTCs and our general practices.

If you have any cold or flu-like symptoms call your doctor to find out where you should have a free test. Testing is carried out at general practices, urgent care clinics and community testing centres. You can also seek medical advice on COVID-19 from Healthline on 0800 358 5453.

New location for Central City CTC

From 8am on Friday morning the Central City CTC currently in Eden Terrace will be located at Eden Park. The new location (in the stadium’s Bus Hub on the corner of Sandringham Road and Reimers Avenue) provides better flow and a safer environment for pedestrians seeking testing than the current Eden Terrace site.

With good access to public transport, the Eden Park pop-up CTC will also be well set up for pedestrian ‘walk-ups’ to obtain a test.

Auckland public remain patient despite long queues

The three Auckland DHBs thank the public for their patience as they wait to be tested at our CTCs. We know people are experiencing long waits and we continue to work on ways to increase testing capacity in our region.

We encourage people with symptoms to call their local doctor to arrange a test if they can instead of visiting a CTC. All general practices and urgent care clinics provide free COVID-19 testing.

People who need to visit a CTC can help speed up the paperwork that is part of the process by bringing ID (one for every person who is being tested) and having their NHI number (if they know it) ready to give to our staff.

We also want to thank the residents and local businesses in the neighbourhoods where our CTCs are located for their patience and support. Traffic management plans are in place for each CTC and are monitored and updated, but we know the unprecedented demand for testing can impact local communities.

Stay calm, be kind, and remain vigilant.

The Northland and metro Auckland DHBs (Counties Manukau, Waitematā and Auckland DHBs) are operating a regional response to the COVID-19 pandemic through the Northern Region Health Coordination Centre (NRHCC).

The full lists of locations and hours for Community Testing Centres, pop-up Testing Centres and Urgent Care Clinics in metropolitan Auckland are below.

COMMUNITY TESTING CENTRES as at 14 August 2020

Location Centre Name Operating Hours Referral Process
NORTH

COAST TO COAST WELLSFORD MEDICAL CENTRE

220 Rodney Street, Wellsford

 Open Mon to Sun, 8.30am – 5pm

Patients to call and book an appointment

NO WALK-INS ACCEPTED

Phone 09 423 8086
NORTH

COAST TO COAST WALKWORTH

77 Morrison Drive, Warkworth

 Open Mon to Sun, 8.30am – 5pm

Patients to call and book an appointment

NO WALK-INS ACCEPTED

Phone 09 425 8585
NORTH

EVENTFINDA STADIUM CARPARK

17 Silverfield, Wairau Valley

 Open Mon to Sun, 8am – 6pm Walk-in/Drive Thru
NORTH

NORTHCOTE COMMUNITY TESTING CENTRE

16-18 College Road, Northcote. Corner of College Road and Kilham Avenue. Entrance via College Rd

 Open Mon to Sun, 8am – 6pm
CENTRAL

EDEN PARK TESTING CENTRE

Bus Hub – Cnr Sandringham Road and Reimers Avenue, Kingsland.

 Open Mon to Sun, 8am – 6pm 
CENTRAL

WHITE CROSS ST LUKES ACCIDENT & URGENT MEDICAL

52 Saint Lukes Road, St Lukes

 Open Mon to Sun, 8am – 4pm
WEST

WHANAU HOUSE, WAIPAREIRA TRUST HENDERSON

Corner of Edsel St & Catherine St, Henderson

 Open Mon to Sun, 8am – 6pm 
WEST

HEALTH NEW LYNN

Level 1 Carpark, Totara Health Services, McCrae Way, New Lynn

 Open Mon to Sun, 8.30am – 5pm
WEST

HENDERSON SPECIALTY CENTRE

131 Lincoln Road, Henderson

 Open Mon to Sun, 8am – 4pm
EAST

BOTANY ROAD COMMUNITY TESTING CENTRE

292 Botany Road, Golflands

 Open Mon to Sun, 8am – 5pm 
SOUTH

LOCAL DOCTORS AIRPORT OAKS

149A Kirkbride Road, Airport Oaks

 Open Mon to Sun, 8am – 4pm
SOUTH

THE WHANĀU ORA COMMUNITY CLINIC

25 Druces Road, Wiri

 Open Mon to Sun, 8am – 6pm 
SOUTH

OTARA COMMUNITY TESTING CENTRE

Otara Town Centre, 14 Fair Mall, Otara

 Open Mon to Sun, 8am – 6pm 
SOUTH

TAKANINI URGENT CARE

106 Great South Road, Takanini

 Open Mon to Sun, 8am – 6pm 
WAIHEKE

WAIHEKE MEDICAL CENTRE

132 Ocean View Road, Waiheke Island

 Open Mon to Sun, 8.30am – 4pm

URGENT CARE CLINICS

Location Centre Name Address Operating Hours
NORTH Shorecare Smales Farm  Smales Farm 74 Taharoto Road, Takapuna 24 Hours
Shorecare Northcross  948 East Coast Road, Northcross 8am – 8pm
WEST White Cross Henderson  131 Lincoln Road, Henderson, Auckland 24 Hours
White Cross New Lynn  2144-2146 Great North Road, New Lynn 8am – 10pm
CENTRAL East Tamaki Healthcare (ETHC) – Glen Innes 5 Mayfair Place, Glen Innes 8am – 8pm 
White Cross Urgent Care & GP – Ascot 24/7 90 Green Lane East, Remuera 24 Hours
White Cross Urgent Care & GP – Lunn Ave 110 Lunn Avenue, Remuera 8am – 8pm
White Cross Accident & Urgent Medical – Otahuhu 15-23 Station Road, Otahuhu 8am – 10pm
Mt Roskill Medical & Surgical Centre  445 Richardson Road, Mt Roskill 8am – 8pm
White Cross Accident & Urgent Medical – St Lukes 52 Saint Lukes Road, Mount Albert 8am – 8pm
White Cross Accident & Urgent Medical – Ponsonby 202 Ponsonby Road, Ponsonby 8am – 8pm
EAST East Care  260 Botany Road, Golflands  Open 24 Hours 
Local Doctors Dawson 124 Dawson Road, Flat Bush  8am -8pm
SOUTH East Tamaki Healthcare Mangere Town Centre 10 Waddon Place, Mangere  8am -8pm
Local Doctors Weymouth  235 Browns Road, Manurewa  8am -8pm
Local Doctors Otara 3 Watford Street Otara  8am -11pm
Takanini Urgent Care  106 Great South Road, Takanini  8am -8pm
Counties Urgent Care (Papakura)  6-18 O’Shannessey Street, Papakura  8am -10pm
Urgent Care Franklin 149 Manukau Road, Pukekohe  8am -8pm

