QNAP QuTScloud NAS Solution Now Available On Catalyst Cloud

Press Release – Catalyst Cloud

QuTScloud is a cloud-optimized version of the QNAP Network-attached Storage (NAS) operating system.It provides in-depth file management to help organizations streamline accessing, sharing, and managing multi-cloud data. QuTScloud is leveraging Catalyst Cloud’s flexibility, scalability and high availability. You can simply start QuTScloud by creating a compute instance within minutes and enjoy the benefits of cost effectiveness and easy access to cloud data through an app-aware cloud NAS experience.

This is the second partnership between the two companies to make cloud storage more accessible to New Zealand QNAP NAS users. Last month QNAP and Catalyst Cloud announced their collaboration on the integration of Catalyst Cloud Object Storage into QNAP’s Hybrid Backup Sync 3 (HBS 3).

“Our goal is to ensure that QuTScloud can be deployed on the best cloud platforms around the world, which has led us to teaming up with Catalyst Cloud,” said Aseem Manmualiya, Product Manager of QNAP, adding, “QuTScloud provides a great option for those who want to centrally manage multi-cloud data, along with significant benefits of low total cost of ownership, easy maintenance, and flexible expansion.”

“We are delighted to partner with QNAP to make Catalyst Cloud storage more accessible for New Zealanders. QuTScloud, QNAP’s highly available cloud NAS solution, offers an enterprise-grade, standards based interface to enable easy access to store and retrieve data,” said Igor Portugal, Chief Growth Officer at Catalyst Cloud. “Catalyst Cloud Object Storage allows customers’ data to be stored securely and cost effectively here in Aotearoa, protected by New Zealand law and data privacy regulations, in data centres powered by renewable energy generating companies.”

QuTScloud can be easily setup and started in three simple steps:

1. Launch QuTScloud as a compute instance on the Catalyst Cloud. Watch tutorial

2. Purchase a license from the QNAP Software Store. Watch tutorial

3. Generate a QuTScloud license key from the QNAP License Manager and initialize QuTScloud. Watch tutorial

QuTScloud provides users with a near-identical user experience and feature set as QTS, the QNAP NAS operating system. QuTScloud includes the App Center that offers a wide range of free and premium apps for boosting QuTScloud functionality and adding more features. Key features of QuTScloud include:

Easily access files using CIFS/SMB, NFS, AFP, and iSCSI protocols.

Mount data to QuTScloud from cloud storage (via HBS, HybridMount or VJBOD Cloud).

Streamline backup and restoration processes with snapshots and versioning.

Quickly find files with Qsirch – QNAP’s comprehensive search engine.

For more information about QuTScloud, please visit: https://www.qnap.com/solution/qutscloud/en/

https://catalystcloud.nz/solutions/qutscloud-cloud-nas-qnap/

About Catalyst Cloud

Catalyst Cloud are New Zealand’s leading local innovator in true cloud computing; the first to offer infrastructure as a service with the five essential characteristics of cloud computing according to NIST, the first to offer a CNCF Certified Kubernetes platform and the first Kubernetes Certified Service Provider. The New Zealand owned company has offices in Wellington and Auckland and provides locally based cloud services at international standards. Catalyst Cloud has been offering cloud computing services since 2014 and became an independent company within the Catalyst IT group in August 2017.

As a New Zealand owned and operated business, Catalyst Cloud is dedicated to making the cloud more accessible and to growing the digital economy in Aotearoa, with powerful, cost effective, and easy to implement cloud solutions, developed especially for the local market.

Website: https://catalystcloud.nz/

About QNAP Systems, Inc.

QNAP, named from Quality Network Appliance Provider, is devoted to providing comprehensive solutions from software development, hardware design to in-house manufacturing. Focusing on storage, networking and smart video innovations, we strive to build a technology ecosystem upon subscription-based software and diversified service channels. QNAP envisions NAS as being more than a simple storage and has created a cloud-based networking infrastructure for users to host and develop artificial intelligence analysis, edge computing and data integration on their QNAP solutions.

Website: https://www.qnap.com/en

