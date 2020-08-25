Comments Off on Proposed Hamilton-Auckland Rapid Rail Will Be A Significant Boost For Waikato River Towns

Labour’s Waikato electorate candidate, Kerrin Leoni, has hailed today’s announcement of detailed planning work for a high-speed rail service between Hamilton and Auckland as a “game changer for northern Waikato River towns like Huntly and Ngaruawahia.”

Ms Leoni said “the areas between Hamilton and Auckland are growing fast, and a high-speed rail service will give great access for these river communities to both cities and their employment markets.”

“Journey times, trip reliability, congestion and emission reduction, improved road safety and economic growth will all result from stronger and faster connections between our area and the two fastest-growing cities in the country.”

“I applaud the Government, and Transport Minister Phil Twyford, for their forward-thinking vision of the future for our area.”

“I will campaign in support of this proposal, as well as the start-up Te Huia rail service coming on stream in a few months, and if elected will be an active champion for our communities, to ensure we get maximum benefit from new transport connections like this.”

