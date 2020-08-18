on Police Update On Checkpoints And Alert Level 3 Restrictions In Auckland

Comments Off on Police Update On Checkpoints And Alert Level 3 Restrictions In Auckland

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Police would like to thank our community for their ongoing patience as we continue to operate 13 checkpoints in North and South Auckland under Alert Level 3 restrictions.

Since our message yesterday, Police has noticed an increased effort from members of the public to have documentation ready to show Police at the checkpoints.

Both North and South checkpoints have been flowing well this morning with minimal wait times.

Updated numbers show that as of 4pm yesterday, Police has processed 69,486 cars through the checkpoints.

A total of 2205 vehicles have been turned around.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url