Police Seek To Locate Joseph Hobson
Press Release – New Zealand Police
Auckland Police are appealing to the public for help to locate Joseph Hobson who has a parole recall warrant.
The 26-year-old is described as 175cm tall, of thin build, and has a distinctive tattoo on his neck.
He has links to Whanganui.
If seen, please contact Police on 111.
Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
– Detective Sergeant Gavin Bruce, Glenn Innes CIB
