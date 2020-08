on Police Locate Body In Search For Missing Boatie

Police searching for a missing boatie in the Mahurangi Harbour have located a body on the shoreline in the harbour.

The body was located a couple of kilometres south of Scotts Landing.

The death will be referred to the Coroner and formal identification will need to take place to confirm the identity of the deceased.

