Person Arrested Following Investigation Into Card Skimming

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Auckland City Police have arrested a man following an investigation into alleged card skimming activity at parking machines at Auckland and Waikato Hospitals in May and June.

As a result of enquiries by the Auckland City Financial Crime Unit, a 37-year-old man from South Auckland has been arrested and charged in relation to Accessing a computer system for dishonest purposes.

The man is also facing other charges relating to further alleged fraud offences, some of which date back to 2018.

This includes multiple charges relating to using a forged document and engaging in money laundering transactions.

He will be appearing in the Auckland District Court today.

Detective Senior Sergeant Nikki Latimer says Police are committed to investigating fraudulent activity, which sees everyday New Zealanders fall victims to scammers, and holding these offenders to account.

As the matter is before the Courts, Police are not in a position to comment further.

Attributed to Detective Senior Sergeant Nikki Latimer, Auckland City Police

