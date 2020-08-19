Parliament: Oral Questions – 19 August 2020

August 19, 2020

Press Release – Office of the Clerk

Questions to Ministers

  1. DAVID SEYMOUR to the Prime Minister: Was her statement yesterday that “I have had reported reluctance amongst staff around asymptomatic testing” based on a weekly report to Cabinet from the Minister of Health; if not, what did she base that statement on?
  2. Hon JUDITH COLLINS to the Prime Minister: Is she confident her Government moved at an appropriate pace to put in appropriate measures to manage the risk of COVID-19 re-emerging in the community?
  3. GREG O’CONNOR to the Minister of Finance: What recent reports has he seen on the New Zealand economy in the context of the global COVID-19 pandemic?
  4. Dr SHANE RETI to the Minister of Health: Did he receive reports on coronavirus testing of staff at Jet Park Hotel, Auckland; if so, from what date?
  5. PAUL EAGLE to the Minister for Social Development: How is the Government supporting food banks and other community groups to provide food and essential goods in their communities under level 3?
  6. Hon JUDITH COLLINS to the Prime Minister: Is the resurgence plan she referred to on 11 August publicly available, and is it being rolled out as effectively as she believed it would be?
  7. Dr SHANE RETI to the Minister of Housing: What policies were in place at Rydges Auckland hotel that could have protected New Zealanders, given the Minister of Health’s statement that “there was regular testing at the hotel”?
  8. KIRITAPU ALLAN to the Minister for Māori Development: What interventions have been implemented specifically for the Māori and Pacific COVID-19 response to address the re-emergence of community transmission?
  9. Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister of Finance: Is he confident that the Government’s economic policies and actions are providing the clarity that businesses need and as much certainty as possible?
  10. Hon JAMES SHAW to the Minister of Justice: What, if any, additional funding or support has the Government provided to the Electoral Commission to run the election in light of COVID-19?

