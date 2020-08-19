Parliament: Oral Questions – 19 August 2020
Press Release – Office of the Clerk
Questions to Ministers
- DAVID SEYMOUR to the Prime Minister: Was her statement yesterday that “I have had reported reluctance amongst staff around asymptomatic testing” based on a weekly report to Cabinet from the Minister of Health; if not, what did she base that statement on?
- Hon JUDITH COLLINS to the Prime Minister: Is she confident her Government moved at an appropriate pace to put in appropriate measures to manage the risk of COVID-19 re-emerging in the community?
- GREG O’CONNOR to the Minister of Finance: What recent reports has he seen on the New Zealand economy in the context of the global COVID-19 pandemic?
- Dr SHANE RETI to the Minister of Health: Did he receive reports on coronavirus testing of staff at Jet Park Hotel, Auckland; if so, from what date?
- PAUL EAGLE to the Minister for Social Development: How is the Government supporting food banks and other community groups to provide food and essential goods in their communities under level 3?
- Hon JUDITH COLLINS to the Prime Minister: Is the resurgence plan she referred to on 11 August publicly available, and is it being rolled out as effectively as she believed it would be?
- Dr SHANE RETI to the Minister of Housing: What policies were in place at Rydges Auckland hotel that could have protected New Zealanders, given the Minister of Health’s statement that “there was regular testing at the hotel”?
- KIRITAPU ALLAN to the Minister for Māori Development: What interventions have been implemented specifically for the Māori and Pacific COVID-19 response to address the re-emergence of community transmission?
- Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister of Finance: Is he confident that the Government’s economic policies and actions are providing the clarity that businesses need and as much certainty as possible?
- Hon JAMES SHAW to the Minister of Justice: What, if any, additional funding or support has the Government provided to the Electoral Commission to run the election in light of COVID-19?
