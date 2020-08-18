Parliament: Oral Questions – 18 August 2020
Press Release – Office of the Clerk
Questions to Ministers
- Hon JAMES SHAW to the Minister of Finance: Is the Government supporting working people who need to take leave due to COVID-19; if so,how?
- Hon JUDITH COLLINS to the Prime Minister: What advice, if any, has she received on the most likely way COVID-19 entered Auckland, causing the lockdown which began on 12 August, and what weaknesses, if any, have officials identified in border procedures which may have left New Zealand vulnerable to fresh outbreaks of COVID-19?
- GREG O’CONNOR to the Minister of Finance: What recent actions has he taken to support the New Zealand economy under the current COVID-19 restrictions?
- Hon GERRY BROWNLEE to the Minister of Housing: Does she think the public should be concerned that post the 23 June announcement by the Minister of Health that “a testing strategy to keep New Zealand safe” with priority testing for MIQ staff and international and maritime crews was not comprehensively put in place, despite the Prime Minister stating last week that testing was happening all the way through?
- Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister of Finance: What is the total estimated cost, to both the economy and to the Government, of the re-emergence of COVID-19 in the community?
- KIRITAPU ALLAN to the Minister of Education: What steps is the Government taking to support students whose learning has been disrupted by the shift to COVID-19 alert level 3 in Auckland?
- Dr SHANE RETI to the Minister of Health: Does he stand by his statement regarding testing of border staff that “it has not been happening at the rates (a) we have asked for and (b) we were told”?
- CHRIS BISHOP to the Minister of Health: What, if anything, does the Government’s resurgence plan for COVID-19 say about testing those involved in maritime transport, and is he satisfied with the implementation of the plan?
- Hon RON MARK to the Minister of Internal Affairs: What recent announcements has she made regarding lottery funding and local communities in light of COVID-19?
- Hon DAVID BENNETT to the Minister of Agriculture: Why did the Director-General of MPI tell Beef + Lamb New Zealand and the Meat Industry Association on Wednesday last week that the same definition of essential services used during the last lockdown would apply again in this lockdown, and are farmers also required to get a Ministry of Health exemption to cross the level 3 boundary for work purposes?
- GINNY ANDERSEN to the Attorney-General: How has the COVID-19 Public Health Response Act 2020 supported the Government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic?
