on One In Three Brokered Loans In Australasia Now Go Through FileInvite

Comments Off on One In Three Brokered Loans In Australasia Now Go Through FileInvite

Press Release – FileInvite

FileInvite, the secure personal data sharing platform for consumer finance applications, is signing international clients as more transactions are conducted online. New clients include First Home Bank with branches across the United States, and Loan Market in Australia.

FileInvite’s cloud-based platform allows consumers and loan officers or mortgage brokers to securely share personal financial documents. In the USA, demand for loan transactions is increasing in response to the economic stimulus of the CARES Act, and this, combined with consumer preferences to avoid in-person visits to bank branches, is driving interest in secure online methods for transferring documents.

The addition of Loan Market and Aussie Home Loans means that the documentation for as many as one in three brokered loans in Australasia now goes through FileInvite each month.

That both First Home Bank and Loan Market were secured and onboarded on FileInvite during New Zealand’s Level 4 lockdown gives the Auckland-based company confidence it can continue to grow globally even in the face of travel restrictions.

FileInvite is hiring to support its global growth, adding three team members in June from their home offices in Tauranga, Rotorua and Raglan. Another six New Zealand-based people joined in July in product development and user support roles.

“We set out to be global from day one, selling to and supporting thousands of overseas clients by phone and video conferencing. New Zealand lockdown stress-tested our processes and validated that we are really well placed to continue growing as customers in our key international markets in the USA, Australia and UK are also working remotely,” says James Sampson, CEO and founder, FileInvite.

In July, Performance Insights, the largest Pipedrive CRM reseller and a leading sales software and consultancy firm to the US financial services sector, joined FileInvite’s partner network in North America.

For more information see fileinvite.com

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url