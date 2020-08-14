on No New Changes To Council Services For Extended Alert Level 2

Comments Off on No New Changes To Council Services For Extended Alert Level 2

Press Release – Hamilton City Council

Hamilton City Council’s services and facility operations remain unchanged from what was previously in place now that COVID-19 Alert Level 2 has been extended.

Today (14 August) the Government announced all regions in New Zealand, except for Auckland, would remain at Alert Level 2 until 11.59pm on Wednesday 26 August.

For the Council, there is no impact to what was implemented for its facilities and services when Alert Level 2 began on Wednesday 12 August.

Residents will be informed if there is any change on Our Hamilton and the Council’s Facebook page.

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate is continuing to emphasise the importance of relying on official information only about COVID-19.

“The Ministry of Health COVID-19 website (www.covid19.govt.nz) should be your most-trusted source of information about what you need to do under Alert Level 2,” she says.

“This is a matter for the experts, with years of training, research and experience informing the decisions they are making and advice they are giving. If you need to know something, please go to the website in the first instance. In the meantime, we got through this last time and I’m confident we’ll do it again.”

Mayor Southgate also urged those who have not done so to download the NZ COVID Tracer App, or at least keep a record of their movements.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url