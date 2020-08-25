Press Release – School Road Publishing

Popular food editor and cookbook author Nici Wickes joins School Road Publishing as Food Director across three of the independent publisher’s new magazine brands.

“‘What an opportunity!’ That’s what I thought when offered this position as Food Director on soon-to-be launched magazines Woman, Haven and Thrive. I’m delighted to be bringing my recipes and food ideas to the exciting new magazine brands, alongside such a talented team,” says Wickes.

“I’m looking forward to creating fresh recipes specifically for New Zealanders that will capture our seasons, our style, our kitchens, in a way that will be relevant to local readers. To me, Kiwis are always seeking simple, fabulous, seasonal food that’s not too fussy to make, uses ingredients that aren’t too hard to source and doesn’t require arduous techniques or demand exacting skill to achieve success with. Anyone who knows me knows I like to keep it casual yet fabulous when it comes to cooking.”

Nici Wickes joins School Road Publishing as Food Director

Wickes travelled extensively whilst filming her cooking show World Kitchen and has spent more than 15 years creating recipes for television, radio, cookbooks and magazines, including five years as Food Editor for New Zealand Woman’s Weekly. “I design well-tested recipes I know other home cooks will easily have success within their own kitchens – they’ll taste fantastic and become firm favourites in their repertoire. That’s pretty much my life goal – to see as many New Zealanders as possible enjoying cooking at home.

“Not to be limited by just one food genre is a dream come true for any food writer so being charged with the recipe sections of Woman, Haven and Thrive is the perfect opportunity for me. Readers will find delicious, easy-to-make meals and baking in Woman and Haven will be crammed with inspiring yet achievable ideas for entertaining and special occasions. Thrive will be the perfect vehicle for what to cook for optimal health and well-being, which I’ve been hugely invested in for years in my own life, whether that be increasing plant-based meals or baking to cater for food intolerances.”

School Road Publishing Group Publisher Sido Kitchin says: “I love Nici Wickes. She is the foodie companion we all want in our kitchens and I’m rapt she’s joining our new magazines. Nici’s known for her no-fuss, delicious recipes and encapsulates that relaxed, Kiwi give-it-a-go attitude to cooking at home. In lockdown, Nici’s cheerful daily cooking videos from her Port Waikato kitchen became appointment viewing. Her salt-of-the earth personality and her enthusiasm for food are infectious.”

School Road Publishing is an independent New Zealand-owned media company and is based at Stanley St in Auckland.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url