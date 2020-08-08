on New Zealand First Announces Its Fourth Tranche Of Candidates

Press Release – New Zealand First Party

New Zealand First is pleased to announce the next tranche of candidates that will represent our values and spread our message across the country at this year’s election.

We thank these hardworking New Zealanders for putting their hand up to take on the challenge, they present serious talent and we are proud to have them represent our Party.

Joshua Gunn – Invercargill

Brenda Steele – Kaipara-ki-Mahurangi

Talani Meikle – Remutaka

Anne Degia-Pala – Kelston

Stu Husband – Hamilton East

Robert Monds – Papakura

Taylor Arneil – Rongotai

Aeronautics engineer Joshua Gunn will stand for New Zealand First in the Invercargill electorate this election

Having returned to New Zealand in 2018 after many years working abroad in the aerospace sector, Joshua Gunn is happy to make Invercargill his home because of the natural beauty right outside his doorstep.

Because of this, he is passionate about outdoor recreation. Mr Gunn’s experience living in many different countries also demonstrated to him the importance of pragmatic governance – which attracts him to New Zealand First.

Mr Gunn is passionate about ensuring our state-owned assets are kept in public hands. He also wants to see our manufacturing and primary industries thrive and flourish.

Joshua’s professional background and the values he holds makes us excited to have him as our candidate for the Invercargill electorate this election.

Local farmer Brenda Steele will represent New Zealand First in the Kaipara-ki-Mahurangi electorate

We are pleased to announce that local community advocate and farmer Brenda Steele will be our candidate for the newly-established Kaipara ki Mahurangi electorate.

Ms Steele has lived on her family’s farm for thirty-three years. She is the sixth generation of her family to have lived in the Helensville area, continuing their rich farming and agricultural background.

Having lived in the electorate for decades, Ms Steele has a keen interest in building her local community. She has been involved in several Central Government review panels, chairing the Rodney Local Board to Regional committees, being a strong voice of her constituents.

With Ms Steele’s long tenure living in the electorate and her extensive involvement in local decision-making processes, New Zealand First is excited to have her represent us in the Kaipara-ki-Mahurangi electorate for Election 2020.

Small business owner Talani Meikle is New Zealand First’s candidate for the Remutaka electorate

Talani Meikle will represent New Zealand First in the Remutaka electorate once again.

Ms Meikle has owned several small businesses, which has helped her understand the fundamental needs of a business in a way many political leaders do not.

She sees ample opportunity for the public and private sectors to collaborate and unlock significant productivity gains for New Zealand.

Ms Meikle appreciates New Zealand First’s foundational principles and its strong, experienced, leadership. We are happy to have her as our candidate for the Remutaka electorate once again.

New Zealand First delighted to have Anne Degia-Pala as our candidate for Kelston

Well-known community advocate, engagement consultant, and company director Anne Degia-Pala QSM will represent New Zealand First in the West Auckland electorate of Kelston once again this year.

Ms Pala was our candidate in the same electorate in 2017 and represented our Party’s values very well. She has lived in the West Auckland area for over 30 years.

Anne was elected as the first woman president of the Waitakere Ethnic Board in 2004 and was later appointed to the Ethnic People’s Advisory Panel for Auckland Council. She founded EthNix Links, a women’s leadership network in 2006, a board member of Make a Wish Pacific Foundation, Drowning Prevention Auckland, and a member of the Interfaith Auckland group. Her work in voluntary sector toward ethnic communities earned her a Queen’s Service Medal in 2007.

Ms Pala is an advocate for peace and social justice, equality, human rights and child poverty. With the wealth of experience she brings and her continued commitment to the Party, we are glad to have her as our candidate for Kelston in 2020.

Dairy farmer and Regional Councillor Stu Husband to stand in the Hamilton East electorate for New Zealand First in Election 2020

Tuhei-based dairy farmer Stu Husband will be New Zealand First’s candidate in the 2020 Election.

He has been a member of the Waikato regional council for the past 7 years, advocating for his local constituents.

Mr Husband has also worked as a corrections officer and had an extensive tenure with the Fire service, which saw him deployed in both rural and urban stations.

Stu’s passion to serve his community and his rich knowledge in dairy farming makes us excited to have him as our candidate for Hamilton East.

Former Party Board Director Robert Monds is NZ First’s candidate for Papakura

Robert Monds is a former Board Director of New Zealand First and is standing as a candidate for the party for the first time.

Mr Monds grew up in South Auckland and is passionate about improving outcomes in his local community. He sees untapped potential in South Auckland and believes nurturing access to education pathways will lead to gainful employment opportunities in his area.

He also wants to see more youth involvement in the political process. As a Board Director, Mr Monds helped push for the creation of Young New Zealand First to give voice to younger members of the Party.

Through his past contributions, we see Mr Monds as a serious asset and are pleased to see him represent us in the Papakura electorate this coming election.

Young New Zealand First’s Taylor Arneil to stand as candidate in Rongotai

Taylor Arneil is a 24-year old graduate who has lived across three countries in his life, but has called Wellington his home for the last five years.

He attended Victoria University of Wellington where he graduated with a Masters in Strategic Studies in 2020. Mr Arneil has also worked in retail and as a pool lifeguard, as well as having hands-on political experience working for the Parliamentary Services as a researcher.

He is passionate about issues that affect youth and is attracted to NZ First’s brand of centrist politics. Mr Arneil believes we should protect Kiwi assets and interests while ensuring our people are given the training to find employment rather than be on the benefit.

Mr Arneil’s commonsense principles fit well with our Party’s vision and we are excited to have him as our candidate for the Rongotai electorate.

