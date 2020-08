on New CTC To Open In Mangere On Friday 14 August

Press Release – Northern Region Health Coordination Centre

An additional Community Testing Centre (CTC) will be open at the Mangere Town Centre Carpark from 10am Friday 14 August.

Please see the attached for revised opening hours information and addresses in metropolitan Auckland. All CTCs will be open this weekend.

