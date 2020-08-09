Missing Person: Silverdale

Press Release – New Zealand Police



Sang Moon Lim

Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate 72-year-old Sang Moon Lim.

Mr Lim was last seen leaving his Silverdale home in his black Holden, registration GYH697, about midday yesterday.

He is known to frequent Auckland beaches and Mahurangi Regional Park.

Police and Mr Lim’s family have concerns for his welfare and urge anyone who may have seen him or his vehicle to call 105, quoting file number 200809/3296.

