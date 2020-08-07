Men’s Premiership Previews – August 8 Round

Press Release – Auckland Rugby League

Previews for the upcoming round for both the SAS Fox Memorial Premiership (first division) and Crown Lift Trucks Fox Championship (second division).

Preview | Rd 8 SAS Fox Memorial Premiership

First division heavyweights Pt Chevalier and Glenora meet in Rd 8 of the SAS Fox Memorial Premiership, with the Pirates eyeing a move further up the ladder and Glenora desperate to return to the competition’s top five.

The Pirates sit in second place after a convincing win over Otahuhu last week, while Glenora come off their first win in a month and sit two points outside of the playoff spots with four games left in the regular season.

The match will be streamed live and free on aucklandleague.co.nz, with coverage starting at 2.00pm and kick-off at 2.30pm.

In other games, ladder leaders and Roope Rooster holders Mt Albert travel to the Marist Saints and fourth-placed Otahuhu take on Bay Roskill.

Howick play host to Papakura, Te Atatu welcome third-ranked Northcote and Mangere East play Richmond at Grey Lynn Park.

Rd 8 SAS Fox Memorial Premiership fixtures – all kick-off times 2.30pm, August 8 unless otherwise stated

Pt Chevalier v Glenora at Walker Park – TEAM LISTS – WATCH HERE

Bay Roskill v Otahuhu at Blockhouse Bay Reserve – TEAM LISTS

Richmond v Mangere East at Grey Lynn Park – TEAM LISTS

Te Atatu v Northcote at Jack Colvin Park – TEAM LISTS

Marist v Mt Albert at Murray Halberg Park – TEAM LISTS

Howick v Papakura at Paparoa Park – TEAM LISTS

Preview | Rd 7 Crown Lift Trucks Fox Championship

The Crown Lift Trucks Fox Championship competition returns to action this Saturday after all teams sat out last week during the bye round, with a top-four clash between Pakuranga and Manurewa among the games on offer.

Both teams come off last-up wins and in the case of Manurewa a win would see them leapfrog the Jaguars into third place.

Top-of-the-table Manukau look to continue their unbeaten run when they face Papatoetoe, and Otara travel out to meet Hibiscus Coast, who currently sit on the edge of the top four after a mid-season resurgence.

Waitemata and Ellerslie search for their second win when they clash in the remaining game at Ranui Domain.

Rd 7 Crown Lift Trucks Fox Championship fixtures – all kick-off times 2.30pm, August 8 unless otherwise stated

Manukau v Papatoetoe at Moyle Park – TEAM LISTS

Waitemata v Ellerslie at Ranui Domain – TEAM LISTS

Hibiscus Coast v Otara at Stanmore Bay Reserve – TEAM LISTS

Pakuranga v Manurewa at Ti Rakau Park – TEAM LISTS

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url