Mayor Goff welcomes CCO merger recommendation

Mayor Phil Goff today welcomed an independent review which includes a recommendation to merge two of Auckland’s council-controlled organisations (CCOs) into one.

The review, which was promised by Phil Goff during the 2019 mayoral elections, has recommended that Regional Facilities Auckland (RFA) and Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic development (ATEED) be merged to form one entity to oversee Auckland’s events, stadiums and cultural assets, and economic development.

The report, which contains 64 recommendations, suggests a merger could save up to $67 million over the next decade.

Councillors will now consider the report before making decisions on which recommendations will be adopted as part of the 10-year Budget.

“Ten years on from the formation of the Super City, there are many things that are right and many things that need improving,” says Phil Goff.

“Aucklanders have expressed the need to improve the performance of the CCOs, which is why an independent review of their structure and performance was one of my election promises.

“I welcome the report from the independent panel for its unvarnished look at what we need to improve and change so that we have a more efficient city that works better for Aucklanders.

“Particularly important is the report’s recommendations on the need for strengthening the council’s ability to give strategic direction to the CCOs and to improve monitoring of their activities. The CCOs manage two-thirds of Auckland Council’s assets and spend half of its operational budget, so a strong focus on these areas is critical.”

Deputy Mayor and Chair of the CCO Oversight Committee Bill Cashmore said, “This review is something the city needs to ensure we are doing the best job we can.

“The report has drawn from submissions and interviews with hundreds of stakeholders as well as council and CCOs themselves to make recommendations for improvements.

“These recommendations will now be discussed by councillors before a final decision is made on which recommendations to adopt. Part of that work will feed into the 10-year Budget as we look to make long-term decisions that will improve the way the council works for Aucklanders.”

Other recommendations include:

• Developing Statements of Expectation for CCOs, with reference to chief executive remuneration

• Establishing a common set of Council-CCO KPIs, including customer complaint resolution

• Developing a group policy to identify areas where services can be shared by the council and CCOs, reducing duplication and costs

• Strengthening the CCO-local boards relationship

